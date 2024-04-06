No. 1 pick Paul Skenes regularly hits 100 mph in first home start with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Indians pitcher Paul Skenes is blowing on his hands, condensation billowing through the air as he tries to keep warm.

No, he's not getting ready to fire a fastball to home plate, he's standing along the third-base side netting at Victory Field as about 100 or so supporters line up to get the former No. 1 overall pick's autograph after his first Triple-A start at home Friday night. Skenes stayed about 45 minutes after the games, braving the cold temperatures to sign LSU gear, Pirates gear and what looked like one tin of chewing tobacco.

Such is the life of the man with the golden right arm. The college superstar touted as the best pitcher to enter the draft since Stephen Strasburg. The prospect who Pittsburgh Pirates fans hope leads them back to relevancy after years at the bottom of the MLB. Skenes knows his time in a Pirates uniform is coming, how soon is unknown, but for now he's honing his skills in the minor leagues with an arsenal that certainly looks Major League ready.

Thirteen of his 44 pitches against the Memphis Redbird reached 100 mph or more. Skenes allowed just one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings while notching six strikeouts. He recorded his first strikeout against leadoff hitter Cesar Prieto with fastballs clocking in 100, 99 and 100 mph, respectively. Skenes' final pitch was his hardest, freezing Thomas Saggese with a 101-mph fastball on the outside corner.

"I was feeling good throughout," Skenes said. "Ideally the last pitch of the outing is 101 in the seventh (inning); but that's kind of the goal, a slow ramp up but I was happy with it."

Ramping up or stretching out, whatever you want to call getting your arm ready to handle an MLB workload is the main reason Skenes is in the minors. He's thrown two three-inning appearances this season. The goal for his next outing is four innings. After that, the plan is to work on getting hitters out the second and third time through a lineup and learning to pitch with runners on base.

"I understand the mindset behind it," Skenes said when asked if he agreed with starting the season in the minor leagues. "That's not what good big starters throw, they don't throw 130 innings. So, I definitely understand why they're having me start here. I'm kind of glad they are, but I definitely feel that I can get big league hitters out."

All 6-6, 235 pounds of Skenes would probably be the best pitcher on the Pirates right now. His fastball was nearly unhittable up in the zone against Memphis, and his slider showed sharp break and the ability to be a second solid strikeout pitch. Skenes knows major league hitters feast on mistakes, so he's working to tighten up any loose edges in preparation for his eventual call up to The Show.

"At the end of the day, it just comes down to execution," Skenes said. "Just go down and execute with my best stuff and let the chips fall where they may."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Paul Skenes regularly hits 100 mph in with Indianapolis Indians