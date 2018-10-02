No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton dominates in Suns’ exhibition game

ASSOCIATED PRESS — It’s just one preseason game, but Deandre Ayton showed why he was the No. 1 pick in the draft — he has the NBA’s next great man in the middle.

Ayton had a dominant debut Monday night, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Phoenix Suns’ 106-102 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The exhibition opener for both teams featured the top two picks in the most recent draft. Marvin Bagley III of Duke came off the Sacramento bench for seven points in 25 minutes.

Ayton – Bagley’s one-time high school teammate – looks a little more NBA-ready. The former Arizona star leaped high for alley-oop and showed off a nice touch with a hook, finishing 9 for 16 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

You can see his highlights above.

Yogi Ferrell had 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento.