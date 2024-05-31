No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks in NFL preseason

There is already significant hype surrounding the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, and the spotlight will be turned up even further in the preseason when the team features on HBO’s Hard Knocks series for the first time.

The documentary series first ran in 2001 and provides fans with an “unprecedented” inside look into the day-to-day lives of players, coaches and staff, both on and off the field. The Bears have been selected for the training camp edition of the series, with much of the focus expected to be on how the squad’s high-profile rookies and other new additions settle in at training camp.

Chicago was one of 10 teams to have never been featured in the show, but the arrival of Williams has brought an air of expectation to the Windy City and made the team must-see TV – even before the season kicks off.

Per the NFL, the series will premiere on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will stream on Max. New episodes will run each Tuesday through September 3.

“‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears’ will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise,” said Bears President & CEO Kevin Warren in a Thursday statement.

The franchise is seeking to turn its fortunes around, having only finished the regular season with a winning record once in the last 11 campaigns. Chicago ended last year at 7-10, but owned the Carolina Panthers’ pick due to a previous trade. The Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15, giving the Bears the first overall selection in the 2024 draft.

After moving on from 2021 first-rounder Justin Fields, Chicago used their coveted pick on Williams, with fans hoping that he will develop into the franchise’s first truly elite quarterback. The University of Southern California product enters the league with incredibly high expectations and was regarded as the consensus No. 1 selection in the months leading up to the draft.

The Bears owned two top-10 selections in 2024 draft, using the ninth pick on Washington wideout Rome Odunze. - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Head coach Matt Eberflus opted to not wait until the preseason to name Williams as the team’s starting QB, announcing it in May shortly after the draft.

The young signal-caller’s arrival is not the only intriguing storyline that will be highlighted in the series. The Bears made several other splashy moves in the offseason, such as drafting wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick, who could form a fearsome rookie tandem with Williams in the passing game.

The Bears also added former Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift and traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles (formerly San Diego) Chargers.

