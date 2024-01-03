No. 1 overall prospect 2025 QB Bryce Underwood set to announce his decision on Saturday

With signing day over for the 2024 class, the college football world is about to find out the college decision for the no. 1 player in the 2025 class with Belleville (Mich.) High five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood announced his decision on Saturday.

Underwood’s decision is expected to come around 5:30 pm. After releasing his top-7 schools on November 6, he is expected to choose between Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Colorado, Penn State, Florida State, and Oregon. Underwood currently has two 247Sports crystal ball predictions for LSU.

He has taken visits to each of his final seven schools, including attending the Penn State whiteout game this past fall. Underwood spoke about his seven finalists in an interview with 247Sports. He had this to say about Penn State:

“Coach (Danny) O’Brien has been a big factor with me having them on my list. I feel like, without coach O’Brien, they wouldn’t be in the position they are, in my eye. They have a great coaching staff. They push their players amazing and it’s a great place to be.”

Based on Underwood’s recent comments, it sure seems that Penn State is an underdog in recruiting the top player in the 2025 class. Danny O'Brien clearly made a huge impact on Underwood’s decision to keep Penn State around this long during his recruitment, and perhaps new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki can influence the decision even more.

It would be a surprise if, come Saturday evening, Penn State has a commitment from the top player in the country. However, they have stayed involved and are perceived by many as only behind frontrunners LSU and Michigan for Underwood’s commitment. Colorado is also lurking around with Penn State in that second wave of schools, but at this point, any school not named Michigan or LSU would be a surprise.

Only time will tell if Penn State can beat out its Big Ten rival and LSU for Underwood, but by Saturday, we will have an answer.

Follow Charlie Strella on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire