No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class gets USC offer

David Sanders Jr. is 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. The junior was named a Max Preps All-American. He is a two-time state champion from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class also holds 24 offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and now the USC Trojans.

“Physically he continues to grow, that’s the easy thing to see,” Providence Day head coach Chad Grier said of Sanders. “His work ethic, it’s hard to explain David without saying who he is first. The smile is genuine. His personality is unique. Unicorn is already starting to be used too much. I think he’s more rare than a unicorn.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Given that Sanders is — according to 247Sports — the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, it naturally follows that he is the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class.

We look forward to seeing the next announcement from the highly-touted offensive tackle. This is the high-end offensive line recruit USC has struggled to land in recent years.

More 1980 Rose Bowl!

Anthony Munoz knows the right man was watching him in the 1980 Rose Bowl

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire