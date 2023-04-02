No. 1 OT plans visit with UGA, Michigan, and others

Brandon Baker is the top ranked offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. Baker plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Brandon Baker is planning to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on April 13. Baker also plans to visit FSU on Apri 11, Michigan on April 7, Texas on April 14, and Nebraska on April 22. Baker already visited Tennessee on March 31.

The talented offensive tackle is ranked as a four-star recruit. Brandon Baker is the No. 34 player in the class of 2024 and the third-ranked recruit in California.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle has already taken a recent visit to Nebraska, Miami, and Ohio State. The Mater Dei star has over 30 scholarship offers.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are off to a strong start with the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have 11 commitments and the nation’s top ranked recruiting class. Georgia has a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Malachi Toliver.

