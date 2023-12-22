No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton makes Colorado signing official via Instagram: 'We coming'

Jordan Seaton of IMG Academy.

Jordan Seaton had the college football world in the palm of his hand this week for what felt like, at least to Colorado Buffaloes fans, an eternity.

After opting not to make his commitment to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs official on Wednesday's national signing day amid reports he was thinking about playing closer to home at Maryland, and offering up even more uncertainty via Instagram Live on Thursday, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country is officially headed to Boulder, Colorado.

"Let's go, 'sko Buffs, we coming," Seaton said in an Instagram post as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked on.

"It's official!" Seaton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, minutes later.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound OT is a consensus five-star recruit who chose the Buffaloes over Alabama, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and others. Seaton is Colorado's sixth high school signee on scholarship in this cycle and gives the Buffaloes the nation's 21st-ranked recruiting class overall (factoring in both recruits and transfers), which leads the Big 12.

Less than two hours before Seaton made things official, a pre-recorded interview of Sanders on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" aired and "Coach Prime" was asked about the prized recruit.

"I call him Big Time, that's his new nickname, he Big Time," Sanders said. "He knows how to articulate himself, he knows what he wants but he's willing to work to go get it. This kid is a pro mentally and physically, right now. He just has to put it on grass because I love everything about this kid and who he's gonna become.

"I promise you this kid is going to be a first-rounder, if not a top-five pick."

Also coming to Colorado with Seaton is his IMG Academy teammate, Cash Cleveland. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound OL was IMG's starting center in 2023 and committed to the Buffaloes on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Jordan Seaton makes Colorado signing official: 'We coming'