No. 1 Ohio State competes sweep over Beavers with another convincing win

Feb. 3—COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bemidji State women's hockey team was swept by Ohio State in a 9-1 loss on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio.

Jenna Bugliioni scored three times to complete the hat trick. Joselyn Amos also had a pair of goals. Six Buckeyes in total had multi-point performances.

Kayla Santl scored the Beavers' lone goal in the second period. She was assisted by Oliva Dronen and Shelby Breiland.

Eve Filippova made 20 saves in two periods for BSU. Abbie Thomson played the third and made 14 saves. Amanda Thiele made 14 saves in the win for OSU.

No. 1 Ohio State 9, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 — 1

OSU 1 4 4 — 9

First period — OSU GOAL:L Buglioni (Brengman, Gardiner) 17:13.

Second period — OSU GOAL: Buglioni (Barnes) SH, 8:19; OSU GOAL: Webster (Gardiner) 12:52; OSU GOAL: Amos (Bilka) SH, 13:48; BSU GOAL: Santl (Dronen, Breiland) PP, 14:59; OSU GOAL: Amos (Mobley, Bernard) 18:39.

Third period — OSU GOAL: Gardiner (Buglioni, Zanon) 1:10; OSU GOAL: Bernard (Matthews, Dunne) 4:12; OSU GOAL: Bilka (Zanon, Bernard) 5:53; OSU GOAL: Buglioni (Hartmetz) SH, 12:32.

Saves — Filippova (BSU) 20; Thompson (BSU) 14; Thiele (OSU) 14.