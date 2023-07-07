No. 1 Ohio offensive lineman commits to Tennessee

Four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

Satterwhite committed to the Vols over Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman is from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio.

Satterwhite is the No. 210 overall prospect and No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 7 player in Ohio, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Satterwhite earned first-team all-district and all-state honors last season as a junior.

Following Satterwhite’s commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks No. 12 nationally and No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference.

Satterwhite is the fourth offensive lineman committed in Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins four-star Max Anderson, three-star Gage Ginther and three-star Jesse Perry.

