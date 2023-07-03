No. 1 Ohio offensive lineman sets commitment date, includes Vols in final two

Four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite will announce his commitment on Friday.

Tennessee and Clemson are Satterwhite’s two finalists for his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman is from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio.

Satterwhite is the No. 210 overall prospect and No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 7 player in Ohio, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Satterwhite earned first-team All-District and All-State honors last season as a junior.

He officially visited Tennessee on June 23 and unofficially on March 25.

Announcing my commitment on July 7th. Tigers vs Vols. Which orange will I be wearing next year 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/y4gKMUVGXy — William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) July 2, 2023

