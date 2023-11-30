Who should be No. 1 in the NFL draft: Drake Maye or Caleb Williams? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by contributing writer Nate Tice - author of “The Overhang” - to break down the top two quarterbacks in the 2024 class and shares his thoughts on who should be selected first in April. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: There seems to be this shift in Drake Maye versus Caleb Williams for many teams. I know you obviously studied this at the highest possible level. What do you see in the two quarterbacks? Like, what's your preference?

NATE TICE: Maye has been my QB1 since May. I wasn't even trying to make a joke there, but actually, it works. Yeah, Maye is the prototype to me. He's size, athleticism. He's the best scrambler, literally, in college football right now, FBS level. He scrambles at the highest rate of first downs. But having said all that, he operates from the pocket and he pushes the ball.

Guys like Howell, Geno Smith, even Ridder, these guys why I like him and why I'll default to that is they go for the doubles, and triples, and home runs, and don't just take the singles. And that's what you want. You want to have that a little bit of-- not a little bit, a lot a bit of that aggression and hone it back down, and go, OK, sometimes take the easy ones. Jordan Love, another one, that's why I really like him.

Maye has that right now. And he pushes, he's always pushing. I call him javelins, just pushing 20 yards, 25 yards over the middle. And he can throw with touch and everything. So to me, he does, he checks all the boxes. When your biggest negative is that you're too aggressive, yeah, all on board on that. Like, that is exactly what I want to hear. I don't want the checkdown every snap. So to me, he's 1-1.

And having said all that, Caleb is an outstanding prospect in his own right. I think with Caleb, he's had a rough go probably in the last, like, six weeks, and I think some of that is because of what the offense is asking him to do. I think some of it is letting him go to his worst habits, which is holding on to the ball, getting into creation mode. But there have been comparisons to, like, him and maybe Justin Fields, or him, and like, Kyler.

He's his own type of guy. The quick passing is very real. I compare him to a dart thrower where he can just boom, boom, like that ball just comes out from elbow to wrist, and that's a plus. He can throw it from the pocket. He can push the ball, do all those things that I love. Again, his biggest thing is learn to operate on time, but I think he'll be able to do that because he's just not asked to do that right now.

He's still, to me, is a very high grade because of the creation that's excellent. His contact balance is rare. Teh ability to bounce off tacklers and everything. I think all of that, he will have a little bit more of a growing pains, both of these guys will, because they are aggressive, but I still have a high grade on him. I just prefer Maye because of what he's done this year.

And why I love Maye too is I think his starter threshold, where he's kind of like that Goff-tier, middle-tier starter, above average starter is super high as well. When you're drafting guys at 1-1 and 1-2, that's what you're drafting. the Ridder's of the world, the Jacoby Brissett's of this world, I find those guys.

But a true difference maker, that's what these two guys are. I'm trying to think, RG3 and Luck was maybe the last one where it was 1, 2. You know, Mariota and Winston were good prospects, but they weren't to this level.