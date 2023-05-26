No. 1 Mississippi quarterback includes Vols in top-10 schools

Four-star quarterback Deuce Knight announced his top-10 schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Washington are Knight’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-4.5, 180-pound quarterback is from George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

Knight is the 2025 No. 85 overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 player in Mississippi, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Knight earned first-team All-Region honors as a sophomore last season. He finished the season with 1,929 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, 488 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

He will make his fourth unofficial visit to Tennessee on June 3.

Lmk where the crib at👀 https://t.co/iT0wWyMw3X — Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) May 26, 2023

