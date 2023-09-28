No. 1 Mater Dei takes on Super 25 contender Servite: How to watch the California high school football matchup

The top team in the country faces a tough CIF-SS test this Friday as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) welcomes Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) for a classic gridiron showdown in the Golden State.

While much of the Super 25 has shifted during the football season’s opening weeks, the Monarchs have stood firm atop the rankings. And if the team manages to stay on track for the remainder of the season, it could break a tie for the most Super 25 national champion nods in history, ending the current run along with De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) at five total.

This team certainly has the talent—on both sides of the ball—to pull off the historic feat, too. The defense has allowed less than 10 points on average, while the offense—led by a proverbial brick wall of an O-line—averages over 40.

But a Trinity League battle is never a walkover, especially against a team like Servite, which has only one loss on the season so far: a tough three-point defeat to an unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga.

It would be an understatement to call this one anything other than a must-see matchup.

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the Super 25 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

