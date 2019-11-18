No. 1 LSU’s defensive concerns have Orgeron looking inward LSU coach Ed Orgeron smiles following an LSU touchdown against Mississippi during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. (Bruce Newman/Oxford Eagle via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- - LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he's taking a hard look in the mirror after the No. 1 Tigers' defense gave up a season-high 614 yards - not to mention, 37 points- in their most recent victory at Mississippi.

"The first thing I do is look at myself because I coach the defensive linemen," Orgeron said Monday at his weekly press conference. "What did we show them at practice last week; what did we not show them?"

Right after Saturday night's victory, Orgeron had made a point of not being overly critical of the Tigers' defense.

After all, his offense had 714 yards - second most in school history - and 48 points, this coming in a Southeastern Conference road game against an old rival with the Tigers' No. 1 ranking on the line.

But Monday is "Tell the Truth" day at LSU's football operation building, and Orgeron's message was decidedly more urgent, especially if the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 SEC), who host Arkansas on Saturday, want to contend for a national championship. Still, he deflected some blame away from the players.

"I look at how as coaches what we can do to get better. I think yesterday we spent three hours looking at four plays," Orgeron said. "We give them the right things to do at the right time, and then it's obviously up to them."

Most worrisome for LSU is that Saturday's defensive breakdowns were not entirely out of character.

It was the fourth time this season the Tigers had given up at least 450 yards and 37 points. Nationally, they're 44th in scoring defense and 47th in total defense.

None of the other CFP contenders are ranked anywhere near that low in those categories.

Injuries to some key defensive players have been a concern. Preseason All-America safety Grant Delpit has been playing through pain most of the season and has not lived up to expectations. Top defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan each have missed a few games. Also undermining lineup continuity has been the loss of key personnel for off-the-field reasons, such as when linebacker Michel Divinity left the team the week of the Alabama game.

But Oregon sounded less worried about personnel issues than the fact that defensive schemes simply have not worked out at times - particularly the plan to contain Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who broke loose for 212 rushing yards Saturday.

"We were trying to be a little too aggressive," Orgeron said. "We had a couple of guys out of position. We got to put our guys in the right position and then have them make the plays when they're in position."

LSU's defense will hope to demonstrate improvement this week, but measuring that could be tricky against the woebegone opponent coming up Saturday night. Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) is at the bottom of the conference, having already fired coach Chad Morris before the end of his second season. It's the Razorbacks' first game under interim coach Barry Lunney after an open date last week.

Arkansas ranks 11th in the SEC in scoring (22.3 points-per-game) and 12th in total offense (353.5). The Razorbacks have lost their last four games by an average of 49.5-15, capped off by the 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky that spurred Morris' firing before the end of this season.

Orgeron, who himself has twice been an interim coach - at USC in 2013 and at LSU in 2015 - pointed out that a coaching change can give a team a lift. Each time Orgeron was appointed interim coach, his teams won the first time out with him in charge.

Arkansas will "come out on fire," Orgeron predicted. "You change things up some and they respond to that.

"My first day at USC I brought cookies for everybody and they really responded to that. I'm sure they'll have something cooked up for us."

