No. 1 Louisville takes care of No. 4 Tennessee, advances to fourth consecutive Elite 8

Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley recaps the Cardinals' win over the Volunteers in this year's NCAA Women's Tournament.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Number one seed Louisville is into its fourth consecutive Elite Eight after a 76-64 win against number four Tennessee on Saturday in the Wichita region. This is a complete game for the Cardinals, an all around win. They forced 18 turnovers. They only had seven turnovers themselves, and they had eight blocks. Emily Engstler again powered this game. She was her stat stuffing self, 20 points, 10 rebounds. She hit all three of her three-point attempts, which was a great start early for this Cardinal squad. And she had three of those blocks.

Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith scored 23. She had six assists and three rebounds. She's now scored 21, 20. And 23 in this tournament. Louisville is 7-0 when she hits the 20 point mark this season. Rae Burrell did all that she could for Tennessee without guard Jordan Hairston, who is still out with that shoulder injury. She had 22 points, many in the second half. The Lady Vols actually won the battle on the boards. Tamari Key and Alexus Dye were big for them there.

They combined for 18 of those 52 rebounds, but there were a lot of missed shots for Tennessee. And ultimately, this was a win, getting as far as they did for a very injured squad. For more from the women's tournament, stay with Yahoo Sports.