No 1. Kansas bounces No. 2 Villanova, advances to 10th title game in program history

Yahoo Sports' Krysten peek recaps the Jayhawks' win over the Wildcats in the Final Four, making their first national championship game appearance since 2012.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: Kansas has reached the National Championship game for the 10th time in school history as they defeated number two Villanova 81-65. Ochai Agbaji didn't miss a shot the entire first half and Kansas hit seven 3's giving the Jayhawks an 11-point lead at halftime. Villanova was clearly missing Justin Moore who was sidelined with an Achilles injury and they never led the entire game. Fifth year senior point guard Collin Gillespie did everything he could to get Villanova back in the game and finished with 17 points, including five 3's in the loss. The Jayhawks are led by David McCormack, who finished with 25 points and 9 rebounds. And Ochai Agbaji went 6 for 7 from 3-point range, finishing with 21 points. And it's the best 3-point shooting percentage in Final Four history. Kansas will be making its first national title appearance since 2012 on Monday night. And for continual coverage on the Final Four, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.