No. 1 JUCO scorer, Tyrone Williams, commits to Dana Altman and the Ducks

Dana Altman continues to load up on talent.

The Oregon men’s basketball coach landed Tyrone Williams, the No. 1 scorer on the junior college level. Williams previously played for Grayson College in Denison, Texas.

The 6-foot-5 guard is from Philadephia and last year he averaged an incredible 27.6 points per game, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, while making 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Williams also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Because of the pandemic eligibility rules, Williams chose to return to junior college for a third season after the NCAA allowed all athletes to not count the 2020-21 season. But when he comes to Eugene for the 2022-23 season, he’ll be a veteran as a third-year JUCO player and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams is the third member of the 2022-23 class, joining both 5-star guard Dior Johnson and 7-foot center Kel’el Ware.

