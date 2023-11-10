No. 1 JUCO safety Laquan Robinson commits to Auburn

Laquan Robinson, one of the top JUCO players in the country, has committed to the Auburn Tigers. Robinson announced the news on social media and picked the Tigers over Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

From Greeneville, Alabama, Zac Etheridge and Auburn recruited him coming out of high school but he was forced to take the JUCO route and spent two seasons at Holmes Community College.

He made an immediate impact for them, making 46 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception in his freshman campaign. He’s been even better as a sophomore, racking up 49 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and breaking up seven passes.

Robinson is the No. 1 safety and No. 8 overall player in the 247Sports composite JUCO ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Alabama.

His addition gives Auburn 17 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, including five defensive backs. The class is ranked 17th in the country and 9th in the SEC using the 247Sports team ranking.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire