No. 1 JUCO recruit Malik Benson makes commitment

Elite junior college wide receiver recruit Malik Benson has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Oregon, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. Benson is rated as a four-star wide receiver prospect and the top JUCO recruit in the country.

The talented wide receiver has spent the past two seasons with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. Now, Benson will get a taste of SEC football during the 2022 college football season. Could Benson see immediate playing time at Alabama?

The Crimson Tide do have a need at the receiver position.

Benson was originally a three-star recruit coming out of Lansing High School as a member of the class of 2021.

Benson has impressive speed and generates a lot of separation on tape. The four-star had scholarship offers from many of the top college football programs in the country.

The Hutchinson star has a track and field background. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver visited all of his top schools, but ultimately rolled with Alabama.

Kirby Smart and Georgia could still be looking for another addition to the roster ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Malik Benson announced his commitment to Alabama via Twitter:

