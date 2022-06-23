No. 1 JUCO recruit Malik Benson sets commitment date

Elite junior college wide receiver recruit Malik Benson is quickly approaching the time to decide where he will play college football in the fall. Benson plans to commit on July 5th.

The four-star wide receiver has spent the past two seasons with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Benson was originally a three-star recruit coming out of Lansing High School as a member of the class of 2021. Now, Benson is rated as a four-star wide receiver prospect and the top JUCO recruit in the country.

Hutchinson Blue Dragons receiver Malik Benson scores on the opening play of the game in the KJCCC semifinals against the Independence Pirates. The Blue Dragons beat the Pirates 42-0. Billy Watson/The Hutchinson News

Benson shows impressive speed on tape and has offers from many of the top college football programs in the country. The Hutchinson star has a track and field background. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver has recently named his top five schools of Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama and LSU.

The four-star wide receiver has recently visited Oregon (May 20), LSU (June 3), Tennessee (June 10), Alabama (June 15) and Georgia (June 17) per 247Sports.

It is good to see a JUCO prospect getting some love from Power Five programs. The transfer portal has decreased the level of interest for many JUCO players.

Kirby Smart and Georgia may still be looking for a wide receiver ahead of the 2022 college football season. Could UGA add to a few more pieces to the roster before fall camp?

Benson announced his commitment date via Twitter:

Will Be Committing July 5th👀 — Malik Benson (@Leek_leek5) June 22, 2022

