No. 1 New Jersey linebacker includes Vols in top eight

Four-star linebacker DJ McClary announced his top eight schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Oregon, South Carolina, Michigan and Ohio State are McClary’s top eight schools.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is from Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City, New Jersey.

McClary is the No. 96 overall prospect and No. 9 linebacker in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 3 player in New Jersey, according to On3 industry rankings.

McClary finished his sophomore season with 131 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He earned second-team New Jersey All-State honors.

As a freshman in 2021, McClary recorded 120 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception.

#AGTG recruitment is still 100% open but from the schools that offered this is my top 8!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yBtUd1e14w — DJ McClary (@tnlDJ_) July 3, 2023

