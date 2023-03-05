No. 1 interior OL Jordan Seaton names top schools

Jordan Seaton ranked as the best interior offensive line recruit in the class of 2024. Seaton has named his top 14 schools.

Jordan Seaton is favored to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes, per 247Sports.

Seaton, a four-star recruit, plays high school football for St. John’s in Washington, D.C., and has more than 30 scholarship offers. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive line recruit is the No. 41 recruit in the class of 2024.

The St. John’s star is the top-ranked interior offensive line prospect in his class and the second-ranked recruit in Washington, D.C., Seaton has scholarship offers from top programs Virginia Tech, USC, Oregon, Michigan State and more.

The four-star offensive lineman recently visited Georgia. It will be interesting to see what position Seaton plays in college. He has the size to play both tackle or guard, but is considered more of a guard.

Seaton, who received an offer from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in May 2022, announced his top schools via Twitter:

To all the coaches who recruited me Thank You For believing in me pic.twitter.com/PokAVC0guc — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) March 5, 2023

Seaton’s top schools are Georgia, Florida, USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Colorado, LSU and Maryland.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire