No. 1 Indiana athlete includes Tennessee football in top-10 schools
Four-star athlete Tae Johnson announced his top-10 school on Tuesday.
Tennessee, Colorado, Missouri, Penn State, Miami, Michigan State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Louisville are Johnson’s top-10 schools.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound athlete is from North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Johnson is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 5 athlete in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 3 player in Indiana, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
As a junior in 2022, Johnson finished the season with 69 receptions, 1,081 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Great Lakes region honors.
Tennessee football recruiting: Vols’ top 2024 wide receiver targets
He attended Tennessee’s junior day on Jan. 28 and made an unofficial visit Oct. 15, 2022.
Top 10. @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/Dnz8XJxbS1
— Tae Tae Johnson (@taejohnson1012) April 25, 2023
