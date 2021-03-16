No. 1 Illinois starts tournament journey against Drexel

As he basked in the glow of a Big Ten Conference tournament title early Sunday evening, Illinois coach Brad Underwood reflected back to his first exhibition game as the team's coach.

It was Nov. 3, 2017, and the Fighting Illini made a 40-mile trip south to play Eastern Illinois in a benefit game in which the proceeds were going to hurricane relief. Everything went for a good cause.

And then they played the game: Eastern Illinois 80, Illinois 67.

"You think I've forgotten the Eastern Illinois exhibition game? Then to be standing on a ladder, in the best league, as Big Ten champions," Underwood said. "Man, I mean, you take all of that in."

From that very humble beginning came the building of a program that now has an NCAA Tournament title squarely in its sights. The Fighting Illini open Friday with a Midwest Region contest in Indianapolis against Colonial Athletic Association champ Drexel in the 1 vs. 16 matchup.

Winning seven in a row and 14 of 15, as the 23-6 Illini have done, while playing in the nation's best conference this season will certainly get everyone's attention. With the exception of unbeaten and top-ranked Gonzaga, Illinois is the hottest team in college basketball.

National Player of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu (20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game) and 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn (17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds) form quite a 1-2 punch. But the Illini aren't just a two-man show.

Six Illinois players scored in double figures in a 91-88 overtime decision against Ohio State that cinched the Big Ten tourney crown, including three off the bench. Dosunmu, Cockburn and Andre Curbelo each tallied 16, Da'Monte Williams added 13, Georgi Bezhanishvili hit for 12 and Trent Frazier had 10.

"We'll take that every single night," Underwood said of the team's balance.

The Illini rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring, field-goal percentage, rebound margin and assists. While they occasionally get loose with the ball and can struggle at the line, those issues have yet to haunt them when it matters.

Meanwhile, Drexel (12-7) had trouble finding a rhythm in this pandemic-shortened season, enduring 12 postponements for COVID-19 reasons. The Dragons' longest winning streak is the four-game run they are on at the moment, including three straight in the CAA tourney.

Entering the CAA event as the sixth seed, Drexel stopped College of Charleston and Northeastern to reach the final. Eighth-seeded Elon was waiting there for the Dragons, who won a 63-56 grinder to earn their first NCAA bid in 25 years.

That Drexel team, led by future NBA champion Malik Rose, dumped Memphis 75-63 in the first round and then played respectably in a second-round loss to eventual national runner-up Syracuse. It might take five Roses for this group of Dragons to match up with Illinois.

"I don't think we're too worried about the seeding," Drexel guard Camren Wynter said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "At this point, any game is going to be a difficult game."

Wynter paces the Dragons' offense with 16.8 points and 5.3 assists per game while James Butler contributes averages of 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

