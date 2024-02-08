The No. 1 high-school football player in Arkansas commits to Hogs

One of the best high-school offensive linemen in the Class of 2025 calls the state of Arkansas home.

He will do so for a few more years, too.

Carius Curne, a four-star offensive tackle from Marion High, committed to the Arkansas football team on Wednesday. The Razorbacks earned his commitment over poewrhouses Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and fellow SEC schools Missouri and Mississippi State. Basically everybody.

Most of the recruiting web sites have Curne listed as an offensive tackle. In theory, he could also play defensive tackle. Besides head coach Sam Pittman, offensive line coach Eric Mateos and defensive line coach Deke Adams recruited Curne to the Hogs.

Arkansas should return a lot of offensive line depth for the 2025 when Curne arrives, though if the unit struggles like they did in 2023, that may not matter. For 2024, the Razorbacks have 14 linemen on scholarship with only Ty’Kieast Crawford and Josh Braun seniors.

At 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds, Curne is the 175th-ranked player in the class and the top-ranked player from the state of Arkansas.

