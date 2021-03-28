No. 1 Gonzaga handles No. 5 Creighton to advance to Elite 8, faces winner of Oregon vs. USC originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading into the Elite 8.

The No.1 overall seeded Bulldogs easily took down No. 5 Creighton in the teams’ West Region of the Sweet 16 63-65.

They are also are still undefeated at 29-0.

Creighton hung around through the first half, but the Bulldogs' offense was relentless and was not slowing up.

Then once the second half came, Gonzaga pulled away early with a 19-9 run over the first nine minutes after halftime.

Gonzaga had four players in double digit scoring, and Jalen Suggs wasn't even one of them.

Drew Timme led the way with 22 points. Andrew Nembhard scored 17 points and had a team-high 8 assists in the win.

Now, they await the winner of the USC-Oregon Sweet 16 game.

It'll be an exciting Sweet 16 game between the Ducks and Trojans, with USC's Isaiah Mobley claiming Oregon Ducks 'stole the Pac-12' from USC Trojans ahead of Sweet 16 match-up, adding fuel to the fire.

Both the Ducks and the Trojans will have a tough time against Gonzaga, as the Bulldogs are pursuing perfection for the rest of the season.

Either team will enter the Elite 8 match-up vs. Gonzaga as an underdog.

The Ducks and Trojans game is tonight at 6:45 p.m.