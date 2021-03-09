No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

  • Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) looks to pass the ball against Saint Mary's during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    1/5

    No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

    Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) looks to pass the ball against Saint Mary's during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Gonzaga at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    2/5

    No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

    Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Gonzaga at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Gonzaga head coach Mark Few calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    3/5

    No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) and Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    4/5

    No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

    Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) and Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) lays up the ball against Saint Mary's the during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    5/5

    No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Saint Mary's 78-55 in WCC semifinals

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) lays up the ball against Saint Mary's the during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) looks to pass the ball against Saint Mary's during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Gonzaga at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) and Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) lays up the ball against Saint Mary's the during the first half of an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS (AP) Gonzaga was at its free-flowing best on offense and shut down Saint Mary's on the defensive end.

Another dominating performance, another trip to the West Coast Conference Tournament title game.

Win one more and the Zags will enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.

Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the WCC semifinals on Monday night.

''These guys have shown all year how competitive they are and as we moved toward the NCAA Tournament - it was taken away from them last year - I think we'll get even an increased effort moving forward,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

The Bulldogs (25-0) dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Gonzaga shot 53% as it tied the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season, and has won 22 straight games by double digits.

Jalen Suggs scored 15 points for the Zags, who will play BYU or Pepperdine on Tuesday night for a chance to win their ninth WCC title in 11 years.

All but assured of a No. 1 seed, Gonzaga has a chance to become the first team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2014-15.

''This thing about this team and this system is it doesn't matter who scores,'' Timme said. ''Anybody can score on any given night. I don't care, the guys don't care. We just care about winning.''

The Gaels (14-9) were little more than a speed bump against Gonzaga's ultra-efficient offense and struggled to get their own shots to fall, shooting 2 for 20 from 3-point range.

Logan Johnson led Saint Mary's with 15 points.

''We're going to have to have an `A' game to play them close and we didn't,'' Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett said. ''We shot the ball bad.''

Gonzaga won the two regular-season meetings by double digits.

The Zags had to overcome a slow start to win 73-59 in Moraga, California, but won 87-65 in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 17 to secure their 10th regular-season WCC title in 11 years.

Gonzaga got off to a quick start in the third go-round, going up nine in the opening 4 1/2 minutes while putting on an offensive display in a dominating first half.

The Zags hit 18 of 28 shots and Timme had 15 points in 17 minutes to give his team a 44-26 halftime lead.

The Gaels spent most of the first half struggling to get into their offense, repeatedly forcing up shots late in the shot clock.

Gonzaga pushed its lead to 27 in the first five minutes of the second half and, despite a short letup that had Few fuming, won another lopsided game.

''Defensively, that's what we prided ourselves on this year and they're just a tough team to stop,'' said Saint Mary's Tommy Kuhse, who had 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's has given the Zags trouble in the WCC Tournament in previous years, but doesn't have the firepower to hang with them this season.

EFFCIENT TIMME

Timme has played well all season and was dominant on Monday night.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore used his impeccable footwork to maneuver up, under and around the Gaels, hitting 8 of 11 shots. Timme also had eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

''I'm on him a lot in practice and I probably don't tell him enough how good he is,'' Few said. ''He's a joy to coach and I think he's getting better on the defensive end. I'm proud of him in that area.''

DOMINATING INSIDE

Led by Timme, Gonzaga dominated the paint.

The Bulldogs had a 54-32 scoring advantage inside and grabbed 13 more rebounds.

EMPTY ARENA

Orleans Arena is typically filled with roaring fans during the WCC Tournament, particular when Gonzaga is playing.

The compact arena was all but empty this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the sounds of yelling coaches and players echoing off the rafters.

''It's a tough way to play. It's like a scrimmage,'' Bennett said. ''It's not all about the fans, but the fans do make it fun.''

UP NEXT

Gonzaga will face the BYU-Pepperdine winner in Tuesday's championship game.

Saint Mary's is hoping to get an NIT invite.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Oakland basketball advances to Horizon League final with 69-58 win over Northern Kentucky

    Daniel Oladapo scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Oakland basketball defeated Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League tournament semifinal.

  • CBB Best Bets: Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary's

    Monday's College hoops schedule is a small, so Vaughn Dalzell takes look at Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's, breaking down his two plays in this WCC matchup. (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

  • No. 18 Gonzaga women top Santa Clara in WCC semis 72-62

    Jill Townsend led a balanced attack with 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara 72-62 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Monday.

  • Julius Randle hopes to be back in the future after his first All-Star game appearance

    Knicks star Julius Randle speaks after his first All-Star game appearance and jokes that he's not upset with only playing 13 minutes since he leads the league in minutes per game.

  • UNCG wins SoCon, gets NCAA berth after 69-61 win over Mercer

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists as top-seeded UNC Greensboro earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-61 win over seventh-seeded Mercer on Monday night in the Southern Conference championship. Tied with less than four minutes to play, Miller scored six points in an 8-0 run for the game's largest lead at 66-58 with 1:15 to play. Miller made 5 of 13 free throws and UNCG was 13 of 26, including six misses in the last 1:15.

  • Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap

    The Seattle Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap after just one season in the Emerald City.

  • No. 6 Baylor women end regular season 96-73 over No. 17 WVU

    Queen Egbo had a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor beat No. 17 West Virginia 96-73 on Monday night in the Big 12's final regular season game.

  • College basketball rankings: 1-seed is in sight for No. 3 Illinois

    How will Illinois fare in the Big 10 Tournament?

  • Fight of the Century: Remembering Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier I, 50 years later

    Fifty years ago Monday, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier met, finally, in the ring to settle once and for all the identity of the world’s greatest heavyweight.

  • Michigan Takes A Slight Dip In Today's AP Poll Following Its 1-2 Week

    The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program dropped two spots in today's Associated Press top 25, falling from No. 2 to No. 4 in the nation. The descent was due to a 1-2 week that saw the club get blown out at home by Illinois Tuesday night and then lose yesterday at Michigan State. The lone win sandwiched in between those two games was a 69-50 beatdown of the Spartans Thursday night, with the Wolverines clinching the outright Big Ten regular-season championship in the process.

  • Players Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

    We take a look at the 2021 Players Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

  • UFC 259 recap & highlights: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

    Watch the UFC 259 recap & highlights from the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dana White reacts to Petr Yan’s disqualification at UFC 259

    UFC president Dana White talks to the media following Petr Yan's disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling in their bantamweight title fight at UFC 259.

  • NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

    Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season. "When your little brother gets the call," Prescott's brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas in 4th race after NASCAR reinstatement

    Larson missed 32 races in 2020 after he was fired from his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing for saying a racial slur during a virtual race.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.