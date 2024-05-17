No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested after incident outside PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, was arrested and reportedly hit with multiple charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, after an incident early Friday outside of the PGA Championship.

The chaos unfolded when Scheffler allegedly attempted to drive around the scene of a crash near the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the situation.

Scheffler allegedly drove onto a median and, upon being told by a police officer to stop, continued to drive another 10 or 20 yards, ESPN reported. Speaking on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Darlington said an officer attached himself to the car, and that Scheffler drove another 10 yards before stopping.

The 27-year-old Scheffler reportedly then rolled down his window, and the officer attempted to pull him out of the car. Upon Scheffler opening the car door, the officer pulled him out of the vehicle and handcuffed him.

Scheffler saw Darlington and asked him for help as he was being detained, according to the reporter.

“He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation,” Darlington said. “It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

Scheffler was booked at a Louisville Metro Police Department jail at 7:28 a.m., online inmate records show.

His other charges include third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, according to the Louisville TV station WAVE.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ requests for comment.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus outside of Valhalla Golf Club around 5 a.m. Friday, police told ESPN, delaying the start of the second round of the tournament.

Scheffler, who was born in Ridgewood, N.J., is a two-time Masters champion, including winning this year’s tournament.

_____