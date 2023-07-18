No. 1 Georgia wide receiver sets commitment date, Vols named finalist

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews will announce his commitment on Wednesday.

Matthews’ four finalists are Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson and USC.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.

Matthews is the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 player in Georgia, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Matthews recorded 48 receptions, 1,031 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns as a junior. He earned Gwinnett County Wide Receiver of the Year honors in 2022.

The 2024 prospect officially visited Tennessee on June 23.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mike Matthews tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 19th between these 4️⃣ Schools 👀 The 6’2 185 WR from Lilburn, GA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/h4TVpbHHyE pic.twitter.com/xTtW4iF26U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2023

