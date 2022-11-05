No. 1 Georgia makes statement with dominating defensive effort against No. 3 Tennessee

In what was supposed to be the game of the year in college football, No. 1 Georgia left no doubt who is the best team in the country with a dominating 27-13 defeat of No. 3 Tennessee.

The matchup was billed as a showdown between the Volunteers' explosive offense that entered leading the nation in points and yards per game and the elite defense of the Bulldogs that ranks among the best in the country.

It wasn't close.

The Georgia defense held the Volunteers, who were averaging 49.4 points and 553 yards per game, without a touchdown until there was less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Georgia players celebrate an interception by defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the team's defeat of Tennessee at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Harassed by a ferocious pass rush and limited by close coverage from the Bulldogs secondary, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates, was just 23-of-33 passing for 195 yards with an interception. His school-record streak of 20 consecutive games with a touchdown pass was snapped.

Stetson Bennett threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Georgia's offense that was on cruise control in the second half.

Georgia outgained Tennessee 389-289.

The overwhelming victory comes after the defending champion Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, behind Tennessee and Ohio State. Georgia should be a no-doubt No. 1 next week.

The game was largely over at halftime. Just 10 combined points were scored in the second half as rain fell throughout after dry conditions in the first 30 minutes.

Georgia dominated the first quarter after Tennessee scored first on a Chase McGrath 47-yard field goal following a fumble recovery at midfield.

Bennett hit Arian Smith for a 52-yard gain on the ensuing possession and then ran 13 yards for a touchdown. After a punt pinned the Volunteers deep in their territory, the Bulldogs forced a three-and-out. Taking advantage of a short field, Bennett hit Ladd McConkey for a 43-yard touchdown on the drive's first play.

The lead would grow to 21-3 when a 49-yard pass to Kenny McIntosh set up Bennett to throw 5 yards to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for his second touchdown pass of the half and third total score.

The teams then exchanged field goals and Georgia led 24-6 at intermission.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia dominates Tennessee in SEC clash with defensive masterpiece