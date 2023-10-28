No. 1 Georgia football storms past Florida in dominating fashion to stay unbeaten

JACKSONVILLE — Steve Spurrier spoke to the Florida football team Monday ahead of the latest version of the ‘Cocktail Party’ clash.

The Ol’ ball coach’s magic against Georgia football — an 11-1 record as a coach in the rivalry — didn’t rub off on these Gators.

The Bulldogs under Kirby Smart are still beating everyone in their path with or without Brock Bowers and shellacked the Gators with authority Saturday, 43-20. Georgia scored its most points against Florida since 44-0 in 1982.

Georgia scored 36 straight points after going down 7-0 in beating the Gators for the sixth time in the last seven meetings, its best stretch since winning seven of eight from 1978-85.

Here are three things we learned in Georgia’s 25th straight win:

Georgia football QB Carson Beck and offense aren’t Brock Bowers centric

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was here for Carson Beck’s homecoming game but watched from the sideline after surgery for a high ankle sprain.

Beck and the Bulldogs did more than fine without the star tight end.

Ladd McConkey picked up the slack on his first touchdown of the season, taking a pass 41 yards. He had 6 catches on a career-high tying 135 yards including a 54-yard catch.

Georgia was more run heavy than usual, getting 111 yards rushing on 20 carries in the first half. Daijun Edwards finished with 95 and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and 2 touchdowns.

UGA Bulldogs defense can bring the heat

Florida’s sideline erupted in celebration after its first possession.

It was quieted by the Georgia defense for the rest of the first half.

Graham Mertz went 5 of 5 for 60 yards including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Wilson III on a 66-yard opening drive to lead 7-0. The Gators mustered just one yard on 18 plays on its next five drives.

Georgia had four sacks in the first half — more than in any full game this season.

One came when defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins — playing for the first time since the season opener when he sustained a foot injury that required surgery — forced a fumble that Georgia recovered for its first this season.

“Tyrion Ingam-Dawkins was so happy to get back,” Smart said in a halftime radio interview. “I’m so happy for him.”

Bulldogs snowball effect buries Gators

Talk about a momentum change.

Smart argued on what he thought was a bad spot after Florida was given a first down after a completion.

The review proved him right and Florida had a fourth-and-inches.

Gators coach Billy Napier made a curious call at the Gators 34 by calling for a direct snap to Trevor Ettiene as Mertz faked a sneak.

Smael Mondon wasn’t fooled. The linebacker dropped Ettiene for a 3-yard loss.

Three plays later,Edwards scored easily on an outside run for a 20-yard touchdown.

Georgia led 17-7 and after the fumble recovery at the Florida 11, Edwards added a 2-yard touchdown on 4th-and-1. Georgia added a safety after a blocked punt by Joenel Aguero.

