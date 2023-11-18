No. 1 Georgia football looks part in rocking Vols to tie SEC record with 28th straight win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia football took the field Saturday for the first time this season as the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings.

The Bulldogs after giving up a first-play touchdown looked the part like they have for most of their three-season run as the sport’s powerhouse program.

The College Football Playoff selection committee didn’t see anything from Neyland Stadium to downgrade the Bulldogs.

Georgia scored 24 straight points in the first half and drilled No. 18 Tennessee 38-10.

Here are three things we learned as Georgia won its seventh straight against the Vols and tied an SEC record with its 28th straight win:

Carson Beck cooks, Dillon Bell steps up for Georgia football

Carson Beck was missing some of his toys, but Georgia’s passing game still was hard to stop.

Rara Thomas went out in the first half with a right foot injury. Ladd McConkey played limited snaps after turning an ankle last week.

Dillon Bell had a career best game with 90 receiving yards on 5 catches and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint off a toss sweep.

Beck was a smoking 24 of 30 for 298 yards.

He threw a 9-yard touchdown to Bell, hit tight end Brock Bowers for a 3-yard score for his 26th career touchdown catch and Rosemy-Jacksaint for an 8-yard touchdown.

Bowers led Georgia with 6 catches for 57 yards in the first half. On his seventh catch, a three-yard completion on the sideline, Bowers came up with a slight limp.

On the sideline, Bowers spoke to five medical personnel including head trainer Ron Courson. He walked on the sideline, talked to his fellow tight ends and returned to the game on the next possession on the second play.

Beck and Washington’s Michael Penix were the only players to throw for 250 yards in their first 10 games this season, according to the SEC Network.

Georgia Bulldog offensive line adjusts, keeps rolling

Amarius Mims returned to the Georgia starting lineup for the first time since week three against South Carolina, but the Bulldogs lost another starter.

Right guard Tate Ratledge left the game in the first half with a left knee injury.

Redshirt sophomore Micah Morris stepped in at left guard and starter Dylan Fairchild shifted to right guard.

Mims started at right tackle and Xavier Truss rotated in at left tackle behind Earnest Greene.

Georgia was 5 of 7 in the first half on third down conversions.

Beck was not sacked for the second straight game. Tennessee’s James Pearce entered with 8 sacks but was shut out in that category.

Defense shuts down Vols after another slow start

Georgia defense’s opening drive woes continued when it gave up a 75-yard Jaylen Wright touchdown on the first play of the game.

Tennessee entered the fourth quarter with 143 yards on the next 36 plays — a 3.97 yards per play average.

Georgia’s defense has a befuddling trend now of allowing a touchdown in five straight games on its first possessions. Six of 11 opponents this season have scored on their first drive.

This time there was a huge hole up the middle and Wright scooted past lineman Nazir Stackhouse after linebacker Smael Mondon crept up and defensive backs Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard were out of position to make the tackle.

Georgia did not allow a pass play longer than 21 yards and the next longest run was 11.

