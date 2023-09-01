No. 1 Georgia cornerback reschedules official visit to Tennessee

2024 four-star cornerback Kam Mikell will visit Tennessee on Sept. 29, according to 247Sports.

Mikell was originally scheduled to visit the Vols on Nov. 18.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is from Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia.

Mikell is the No. 53 overall prospect and No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 8 player in Georgia, according to On3.

Mikell earned first-team 2-AAAAAA All-Region honors as a quarterback in 2021. He recorded 1,548 total yards and 12 total touchdowns as a sophomore.

The 2024 prospect unofficially visited Tennessee in May. Mikell officially visited Georgia on May 19.

PHOTOS: Eric Berry through the years

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire