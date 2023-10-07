No. 1 Fort Cobb rallies past Asher

Oct. 7—EDMOND — The 10th-ranked Asher Indians had fans thinking upset after scoring a pair of early runs against fall baseball juggernaut Fort Cobb-Broxton during their first-round matchup Thursday at the Class B State Tournament.

But the top-ranked Mustangs erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a 12-2 victory.

Fort Cobb-Broxton improved to 28-5 on the year and advanced to the Class B semifinals while Asher saw its strong season come to an end at 16-13.

Fort Cobb 12, Asher 2

The Indians quickly got two runners on board to lead off the game when Jordyn Litson walked and Brogan Culwell laid down a sacrifice bunt and was safe on a Fort Cobb error. Litson advanced to third on the play and Culwell raced to second with a stolen base. Litson then stole home to put Asher ahead 1-0.

After Culwell advanced to third on a passed ball, he scored on an RBI groundout by Kelby Fowler that put Asher on top 2-0.

Hudson Skender drew a two-out walk later in the inning to put runners at first and second but the Mustangs finally got out of the jam without further damage.

After Fort Cobb scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning, Asher threatened again in the top of the second.

Colton Johnston drew a one-out walk and Litson followed with a base hit to left field. The runners advanced to second and third via a passed ball but Asher couldn't get them home.

Fort Cobb's big six-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning was highlighted by a two-RBI double from Kray Rogers and a run-scoring double by Eli Willits.

Asher finished with four hits by four different players — singles by Litson, Raygan Kuhlman, Culwell and Conner Thompson.

Mason Luecht paced a 10-hit Fort Cobb offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Rogers finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Mustangs and Willits ended up 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases from his leadoff spot.

Blaine Bellamy had a hit and drove in two runs for Fort Cobb.

Both teams used four different pitchers in the contest.

Fort Cobb's staff combined for seven strikeouts, and five walks and allowed just one earned run. Asher's pitching crew combined for four strikeouts, eight walks and two hit batters.