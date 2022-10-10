There’s a new No. 1 in the ESPN SP+ rankings. Is it Ohio State?

The Ohio State football team has been a monster in the ESPN SP+ rankings (subscription required) over the last few years, but that changed just a wee bit just before and after the first game of the 2022 season vs. Notre Dame. The Buckeyes didn’t exactly drop off a cliff but weren’t up as high as what we’ve seen in the past.

But slowly and surely, Ohio State has been climbing in the SP+ rankings. But before we tell you where OSU is after Week 6, let’s remember what these ratings mean from the ESPN resident analytics expert, Bill Connelly. According to him, SP+ rankings are somewhat straight-forward

“SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling — no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.

OK, now that you are clear on that (sort of), here’s what the top 25 of the SP+ rankings are after Week 6 and where Ohio State landed (hint, the Buckeyes have risen).

LSU Tigers (4-2)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detail view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

12.4

USC Trojans (6-0)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

12.9

TCU Horned Frogs (5-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

13.0

Maryland Terrapins (4-2)

Ohio State has never lost to these 49 FBS teams it has a history with

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

13.0

Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

13.1

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

14.2

Baylor Bears (3-2)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

14.2

Oklahoma Sooners (3-3)

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

14.5

Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)

Oct 3, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet during the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

14.7

Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

14.7

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

15.5

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

15.7

Clemson Tigers (6-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

16.7

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1)

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

16.7

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

16.8

Utah Utes (4-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

17.2

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

17.6

UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

18.1

Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

21.1

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

21.6

Texas Longhorns (4-2)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

23.1

Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

25.4

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

28.3

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Overall Score

29.1

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

SP+ Overall Score

30.4

