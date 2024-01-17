No. 1 edge rusher in 2025 class decommits from Alabama football

Five-star edge Zion Grady has announced his decommitment from Alabama football, per reports from On3.

Grady, the nation's No. 1 edge in the 2025 class per 247Sports Composite, originally committed to the Crimson Tide in November.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zion Grady tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama



The 6’4 230 EDGE from Troy, AL had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since November



Is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the ‘25 Classhttps://t.co/cdrwgoJLpF pic.twitter.com/hMl64EaCWY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

The Enterprise, Alabama native out of Charles Henderson High School becomes the fifth prospect to decommit from Alabama since coach Nick Saban retired last Wednesday. Five-stars Ryan Williams and Jaime Ffrench announced their decommitment, along with four-star Mason Short, while Javion Hilson, also an edge rusher from the 2025 class, flipped from Alabama football to Florida State.

Grady holds a total of 22 offers, with offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and more.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

CALEB DOWNS: Caleb Downs makes decision about Alabama football future, per reports

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football loses commitment from 5-star edge rusher