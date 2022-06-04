No. 1 EDGE in 2024, Colin Simmons, schedules visit to Oregon for this summer

Many Oregon fans are focused on the high-profile list of future stars who will be making a visit to the Ducks’ campus near the end of June, but Dan Lanning and Co. just added another talented visit for a month later.

5-star Colin Simmons, the No. 1 ranked EDGE in the 2024 class, announced on Friday that he would be taking an unofficial visit to Oregon on July 29-30. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Simmons is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and is the No. 18 player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

It is too early in his recruitment for Simmons to have a list of top schools, but he has some high profile offers from the usual heavy-hitters — Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and many more.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 TX DE Rivals 5 6.1 TX DE ESPN N/A N/A TX DE On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX DE 247 Composite 5 0.9898 TX DE

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-3 Weight 210 pounds Class 2024

Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022

Will visit Oregon from July 29-30, 2022

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Michigan Wolverines

Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Hurricanes

Auburn Tigers

LSU Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

