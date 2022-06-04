No. 1 EDGE in 2024, Colin Simmons, schedules visit to Oregon for this summer
Many Oregon fans are focused on the high-profile list of future stars who will be making a visit to the Ducks’ campus near the end of June, but Dan Lanning and Co. just added another talented visit for a month later.
5-star Colin Simmons, the No. 1 ranked EDGE in the 2024 class, announced on Friday that he would be taking an unofficial visit to Oregon on July 29-30. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Simmons is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and is the No. 18 player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.
It is too early in his recruitment for Simmons to have a list of top schools, but he has some high profile offers from the usual heavy-hitters — Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and many more.
Film
Colin Simmons’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
TX
DE
Rivals
5
6.1
TX
DE
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
DE
On3 Recruiting
4
93
TX
DE
247 Composite
5
0.9898
TX
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
210 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022
Will visit Oregon from July 29-30, 2022
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Michigan Wolverines
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Hurricanes
Auburn Tigers
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Oklahoma Sooners
Unofficial Visit To Oregon University July 29-30th📍
— Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) June 3, 2022
1
1