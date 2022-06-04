No. 1 EDGE in 2024, Colin Simmons, schedules visit to Oregon for this summer

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

Many Oregon fans are focused on the high-profile list of future stars who will be making a visit to the Ducks’ campus near the end of June, but Dan Lanning and Co. just added another talented visit for a month later.

5-star Colin Simmons, the No. 1 ranked EDGE in the 2024 class, announced on Friday that he would be taking an unofficial visit to Oregon on July 29-30. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Simmons is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and is the No. 18 player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

It is too early in his recruitment for Simmons to have a list of top schools, but he has some high profile offers from the usual heavy-hitters — Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and many more.

Film

Colin Simmons’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

TX

DE

Rivals

5

6.1

TX

DE

ESPN

N/A

N/A

TX

DE

On3 Recruiting

4

93

TX

DE

247 Composite

5

0.9898

TX

DE

 

Vitals

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

210 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022

  • Will visit Oregon from July 29-30, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Auburn Tigers

  • LSU Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories