No. 1 EDGE in 2024 class to visit Oregon this weekend
With the weekend comes the end of the recruiting dead period in college football, and the Oregon Ducks have a nice list of visitors on their way to Eugene.
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Duce Robinson, the No. 1 TE in the 2023 class, will be at Oregon for a visit, and now it’s come out that Colin Simmons, the No. 1 EDGE in the 2024 class will be in town as well.
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Simmons is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and is the No. 18 player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.
It is too early in his recruitment for Simmons to have a list of top schools, but he has some high-profile offers from the usual heavy-hitters — Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and many more. We will see after his visit this weekend if the Ducks can get an early lead in his recruitment.
Colin Simmons’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
TX
DE
Rivals
5
6.1
TX
DE
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
DE
On3 Recruiting
4
93
TX
DE
247 Composite
5
0.9898
TX
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
210 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022
Will visit Oregon from July 29-30, 2022
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Michigan Wolverines
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Hurricanes
Auburn Tigers
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Oklahoma Sooners
@oregonfootball See you in 4 hours !🦆
— Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) July 29, 2022
