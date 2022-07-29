No. 1 EDGE in 2024 class to visit Oregon this weekend

With the weekend comes the end of the recruiting dead period in college football, and the Oregon Ducks have a nice list of visitors on their way to Eugene.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Duce Robinson, the No. 1 TE in the 2023 class, will be at Oregon for a visit, and now it’s come out that Colin Simmons, the No. 1 EDGE in the 2024 class will be in town as well.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Simmons is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and is the No. 18 player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

It is too early in his recruitment for Simmons to have a list of top schools, but he has some high-profile offers from the usual heavy-hitters — Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and many more. We will see after his visit this weekend if the Ducks can get an early lead in his recruitment.

Film

Colin Simmons’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

TX

DE

Rivals

5

6.1

TX

DE

ESPN

N/A

N/A

TX

DE

On3 Recruiting

4

93

TX

DE

247 Composite

5

0.9898

TX

DE

 

Vitals

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

210 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022

  • Will visit Oregon from July 29-30, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Auburn Tigers

  • LSU Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

