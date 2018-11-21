No. 1 Duke outlasts No. 8 Auburn 78-72 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) -- - R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish scored 18 points each, and top-ranked Duke survived its stiffest challenge of the season, holding off No. 8 Auburn 78-72 Tuesday night to reach the Maui Invitational title game.

The Blue Devils (5-0) got off to another stellar start, looking as if they run another top-10 team out of the gym.

The Tigers (4-1) clawed back, trimming a 17-point deficit to 61-56 in the second half by fearlessly attacking Duke at both ends.

But every time Auburn tried to get closer, the Blue Devils answered with an alley-oop dunk or step-back jumper.

Duke will play No. 3 Gonzaga or Arizona Wednesday night for a chance at an unprecedented sixth Maui Invitational title.

Marques Bolden anchored Duke's defense, blocking seven shots while finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Blue Devils blocked 11 shots overall.

Jared Harper had 22 points and Bryce Brown 16 for Auburn.