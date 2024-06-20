No. 1 DL in 2026 class arrives in Eugene for official visit with Oregon Ducks

This weekend was already being billed as one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, but it just got bigger.

On Wednesday night, 5-star DL Jahkeem Stewart confirmed multiple reports that he was in Eugene for an official visit with the Ducks.

Stewart is a class of 2026 recruit rated by the 247Sports composite as the No. 2 overall player in the class, and the No. 1 defensive lineman. He was supposed to take a visit to Eugene earlier this spring, but it ended up getting called off at the last second.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, Stewart is a beast on the defensive line, and he is likely to only get bigger as a high school junior.

Stewart is one of many 5-star players on campus this weekend, joining the likes of Dakorien Moore, Michael Terry, DJ Pickett, Trey McNutt, and Jonah Williams.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire