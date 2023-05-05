No. 1 DL in 2024 class puts Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks continue to see recruiting buzz skyrocket under Dan Lanning and the coaching staff in Eugene, routinely getting in the mix for some of the top players in the nation.
The latest, 5-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, put the Ducks among his top schools earlier this week, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for fans who have been paying attention to the recruiting trail for Oregon.
Nwaneri is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 DL in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 overall player in the nation. The blue-chip defender was on campus for a visit in Eugene earlier this year, and he has also said that the Ducks will get one of his five official visits as well.
The interest from Nwaneri goes along the lines of what we’ve seen recently at Oregon. Last weekend at the annual spring game, a handful of the best defensive linemen in the nation were in Eugene for visits, including 5-star David Stone, 5-star Dylan Stewart, and 5-star Jordan Ross. 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing was also in Eugene a few days prior to the spring game.
Williams Nwaneri Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
MO
DL
247Sports Composite
5
0.9971
MO
DL
Rivals
4
6.0
MO
DL
ESPN
5
90
MO
DL
On3 Recruiting
5
98
MO
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
250 pounds
Hometown
Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on January 26, 2022
Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023
Has scheduled Official Visit to Oregon for summer of 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Oklahoma Sooners
Colorado Buffaloes
Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks
Highlights