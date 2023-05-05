No. 1 DL in 2024 class puts Oregon among top schools

The Oregon Ducks continue to see recruiting buzz skyrocket under Dan Lanning and the coaching staff in Eugene, routinely getting in the mix for some of the top players in the nation.

The latest, 5-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, put the Ducks among his top schools earlier this week, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for fans who have been paying attention to the recruiting trail for Oregon.

Nwaneri is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 DL in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 overall player in the nation. The blue-chip defender was on campus for a visit in Eugene earlier this year, and he has also said that the Ducks will get one of his five official visits as well.

The interest from Nwaneri goes along the lines of what we’ve seen recently at Oregon. Last weekend at the annual spring game, a handful of the best defensive linemen in the nation were in Eugene for visits, including 5-star David Stone, 5-star Dylan Stewart, and 5-star Jordan Ross. 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing was also in Eugene a few days prior to the spring game.

Williams Nwaneri Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

MO

DL

247Sports Composite

5

0.9971

MO

DL

Rivals

4

6.0

MO

DL

ESPN

5

90

MO

DL

On3 Recruiting

5

98

MO

DL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

250 pounds

Hometown

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on January 26, 2022

  • Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023

  • Has scheduled Official Visit to Oregon for summer of 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

