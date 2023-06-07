No. 1 defensive lineman in South Carolina includes Vols in top five

Three-star defensive lineman Marcus Downs announced his top-five schools on Tuesday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Georgia and North Carolina are Downs’ top five.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman is from Riverside High School in Taylors, South Carolina.

Downs is the No. 477 overall prospect and No. 41 defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 player in South Carolina, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Downs earned 2-AAAA All-Region honors last season. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass breakups.

He received an offer from the Vols two days after attending Tennessee’s junior day on March 4.

More Recruiting!

2025 linebacker Elijah Melendez details Vols being top three in recruitment Tennessee makes top six for No. 1 2024 in-state wide receiver 2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after JJ Harrell decommits from Vols 2024 wide receiver decommits from Tennessee Tennessee is 'setting the bar' for 2024 prospect Danny Okoye

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire