No. 1 defensive lineman in South Carolina includes Vols in top five
Three-star defensive lineman Marcus Downs announced his top-five schools on Tuesday.
Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Georgia and North Carolina are Downs’ top five.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman is from Riverside High School in Taylors, South Carolina.
Downs is the No. 477 overall prospect and No. 41 defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 player in South Carolina, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
Downs earned 2-AAAA All-Region honors last season. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass breakups.
He received an offer from the Vols two days after attending Tennessee’s junior day on March 4.
— Marcus Downs (@MarcusDowns8) June 6, 2023
