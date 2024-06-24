No. 1 defensive lineman, a Georgia product, wraps up USC official visit

Top USC defensive line target Elijah Griffin visited USC this weekend. Trojans Wire USC recruiting analyst Don James had his eye on Griffin a year ago, writing this for us:

“Georgia has become one of the hotbeds in high school football recruiting. That hasn’t changed with the 2025 cycle. USC has not yet offered Elijah Griffin, but the top player in the state of Georgia is on the Trojans’ radar and is expected to be offered soon.

“Griffin, from Savannah Christian Prep in Savannah, Ga., is ranked the nation’s best overall prospect as a strongside defensive end by . He is also a five-star, top-5 prospect for ESPN (5) and 247Sports (2). The 6-foot-3.5, 270-pound defensive lineman made 82 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks during his sophomore campaign. He had 69 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries, and 3.5 sacks as a freshman.”

A few months after Don wrote that article at Trojans Wire, USC eventually did offer Griffin. Now the Trojans are trying to close the sale, but as we have seen with Georgia-based defensive linemen, it won’t be easy to finish the job.

