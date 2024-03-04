No. 1 defensive lineman in 2025 class includes LSU in top 12

The No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools down to a short list of 12 schools. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the cut as one of the final 12.

LSU joins Georgia, Clemson, Colorado, South Carolina, Louisville, USC, Miami, Oregon, Florida, Duke and Alabama in the final 12. Elijah Griffin is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound, five-star defensive lineman who is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class by multiple recruiting sites.

Griffin is from Savannah, Georgia, where he plays for Savannah Christian High School. The Savannah Christian Raiders finished the 2023 season with a 12-3 record and a loss to Cedar Grove in the 3A state championship game.

The Georgia Bulldogs currently have multiple Crystal Ball projections to land Griffin and Georgia is a 92% favorite to land him per On3. LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports. The class does not have any defensive line commits yet.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ DL Elijah Griffin is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 295 DL from Savannah, GA is ranked as the No. 1 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/eKVNLk5qZo pic.twitter.com/Rh1kicOcj3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire