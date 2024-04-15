New No. 1 in D1Baseball, Baseball America Top 25 rankings

There’s a new No. 1 atop the rankings for both Baseball America and D1Baseball — and a new No. 2, as well.

Texas A&M (32-4 overall) climbed to the top spot in both rankings after a 4-0 week that included a three-game sweep of Vanderbilt over the weekend. The Aggies had been ranked No. 3 the past two weeks but took advantage of series losses by both Arkansas and Clemson to move up two spots.

Arkansas (30-5) fell to No. 2 after a five-week run at No. 1 in every major ranking. The Razorbacks lost two of three to Alabama in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, the first series loss of the season for coach Dave Van Horn’s team.

Clemson (29-6) fell in both polls after previously being ranked No. 2. The Tigers suffered a rare midweek loss to USC Update on Tuesday before dropping the first two games of their weekend series against NC State on Friday and Saturday.

Coach Erik Bakich’s team responded with a 7-0 shutout victory on Sunday behind eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball from freshman right-hander Aidan Knaak to salvage the series finale and snap a three-game losing streak that saw Clemson drop to No. 4 in Baseball America’s new Top 25 rankings. The Tigers fell four spots to No. 6 in D1Baseball’s rankings.

The Tigers also four fell spots to No. 6 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

As a reward for its series victory over Clemson, NC State (20-13) moved into the Top 25 at No. 22 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Kentucky (30-5) rose to No. 3 in D1Baseball’s rankings after sweeping Auburn. The Wildcats placed seventh in Baseball America’s rankings. Tennessee (30-6) stayed at No. 4 in D1Baseball’s rankings while moving up one spot to No. 3 in Baseball America’s rankings. The Volunteers swept reigning national champion LSU over the weekend.

Clemson returns to Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday to face Charlotte in non-conference play. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT. The game will be streamed by ACC Network Extra. The 49ers ended the Tigers’ season a year ago in the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament with a 3-2 upset victory.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire