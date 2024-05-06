New No. 1 college baseball team atop latest Top 25 polls

A new No. 1 team sits atop the Top 25 rankings for both D1Baseball and Baseball America for the week of Monday, May 6.

After both Arkansas and Texas A&M dropped two of three over the weekend in SEC play to Kentucky and LSU, respectively, Tennessee surged to No. 1 in both polls after winning two of three against Florida in Gainesville.

The Volunteers (39-9 overall) edged out Clemson (36-10) for the top spot in D1Baseball’s new poll while the Aggies fell one spot to No. 2 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Arkansas (40-9) slid one spot to No. 3 in Baseball America’s Top 25 but dropped three spots to No. 5 in D1Baseball’s poll.

Kentucky (35-10) moved past the Razorbacks for fourth in D1Baseball’s poll.

Texas A&M (40-8) had spent three weeks at No. 1 before its series loss in Baton Rouge. Arkansas had been No. 2 in that same span after previously spending five weeks at No. 1.

The SEC and ACC tied for the most teams ranked of any conference with seven apiece. The SEC took four of the first five spots in D1Baseball’s new poll while six ACC schools made up the top 12.

In addition to Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Kentucky as the top-ranked SEC teams in the new polls, Mississippi State moved up 11 spots in Baseball America’s rankings to No. 12. The Bulldogs travel to Fayetteville this weekend to face the Razorbacks in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Georgia also placed in the 15 in both polls, checking in at No. 14 in Baseball America’s rankings and at No. 15 in D1Baseball’s poll.

