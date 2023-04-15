No. 1 class of 2025 running back Gideon Davidson names Colorado to top 10

Come 2025, it’s possible that Colorado’s offense will welcome the No. 1 overall wide receiver and running back for that year’s recruiting class.

Five-star WR Winston Watkins Jr., the Buffs’ first 2025 commit, ranks No. 6 at his position but is trending upward, and we learned on Friday that top-rated (247Sports) class of 2025 RB Gideon Davidson included CU in his top 10.

Head coach Deion Sanders is now looking to beat out Clemson, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State and Iowa State for Davidson’s pledge.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Lynchburg, Virginia prospect was offered by Colorado on Jan. 30 following a 1,241-yard rushing season at Liberty Christian in which he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire