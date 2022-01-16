No. 1 Baylor handed second straight loss after stunning upset by Oklahoma State

Bryce Thompson helped Oklahoma State upset Baylor on Saturday. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Baylor Bears will have a tough time holding onto their No. 1 ranking after this week. Baylor dropped its second straight game, losing a close contest against Oklahoma State, 61-54, on Saturday.

The win marks the first time Oklahoma State took down a No. 1 ranked opponent on the road.

THE COWBOYS PULL OFF THE UPSET 🚨@OSUMBB hands No. 1 Baylor its 2nd straight loss! pic.twitter.com/9Itj92ymbM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 16, 2022

Baylor struggled to get going, falling behind 13-4 in the first five minutes of the contest. Oklahoma State — led by sophomore guard Bryce Thompson, who finished with 19 points — kept Baylor at bay most of the first half. With just under five minutes to go in the half, Oklahoma State led 29-11. Baylor fought to close that gap, entering halftime down 34-22.

The Bears found their stroke in the second half, slowly cutting into Oklahoma State's lead. Guards LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer — who finished with 18 points and 16 points respectively — tried to lead the team back. Baylor outscored Oklahoma State in the second half, eventually cutting the deficit to one point with 1:20 left to play.

With the lead in question, Thompson hit four clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds to put Oklahoma State ahead for good. Thompson then capped off the victory with a dunk with one second left on the clock.