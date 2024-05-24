No. 1 basketball recruit A.J. Dybantsa set to change schools

A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2025, is set to make a high school switch for his senior season.

According to reports, Dybantsa will be attending Utah Prep (Hurricane, Utah) for his final year of high school basketball. The five-star forward will play for L.J. Yamzon, the head coach at Utah Prep.

He had previously been at Prolific Prep (Napa, California). Dybantsa is the top-ranked player in the ESPN 100. This month in the Nike EYBL, Dybantsa is backing up all the hype, averaging 23.7 points along with 5.7 rebounds per game.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Dybantsa holds offers from Alabama, Baylor, UConn, Duke, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Providence and USC among others. He is being talked about as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

The academic dean at Utah Prep is Sam Gibbs, who comes to the school following his time spent with MLS club Real Salt Lake. Gibbs was in charge of the academics for Real Salt Lake’s academy, a developmental system that is considered one of the best in the United States and pioneered the residency academy set-up in MLS.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports