No. 1 in baseball Metro Top 10 is there by a wide margin

Wayzata keeps rolling while the teams right behind them keep tumbling.

Wayzata (17-0) is the only unbeaten baseball team remaining in the state's top two classes and holds the No. 1 spot in the Metro Top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Trojans get to opponents two ways: They average 9.1 runs per game while allowing only 1.9.

The South Suburban Conference appears to have overtaken the Suburban East for supremacy. Farmington (17-2) holds down the second spot, Shakopee (13-5) is up to No. 5 and Prior Lake (14-5) is No. 6.

The Suburban East leaders — No. 3 East Ridge (14-4), No. 4 Stillwater (14-5) and No. 9 Mounds View (12-6) — remain in the Top 10.

Rogers (11-5) moves up to the No. 7 position, riding a six-game winning streak since losing to Wayzata 10-3.

No. 8 Mahtomedi (15-4) has leapfrogged No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-2) for the top ranking among Class 3A teams.

Metro Baseball Top 10

1. Wayzata (17-0). Last week: 1

2. Farmington (17-2). Last week: 2

3. East Ridge (14-4). Last week: 3

4. Stillwater (14-5). Last week: 4

5. Shakopee (13-5). Last week: 7

6. Prior Lake (14-5). Last week: 6

7. Rogers (11-5). Last week: 9

8. Mahtomedi (3A) (15-4). Last week: 10

9. Mounds View (12-6). Last week: 5

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (14-2). Last week: 8